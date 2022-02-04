Subscriber login Close [x]
Quintessential Brands unveils 'industry-first' Spirit Centre

By James Lawrence
Published:  04 February, 2022

International spirits business Quintessential Brands has launched a first-of-its-kind Spirit Centre, designed to “take customer collaboration to new heights to drive better, insight-driven innovation within spirits”.

According to the firm, customer collaboration is at the very heart of this new venture. “The Spirit Centre will enable customers to be involved through every step of the innovation journey should they wish. They can work in the centre with the Quintessential Brands innovation team who will be providing cutting edge insights, tailored to where the most lucrative opportunities within spirits are for their business, to help with ideation,” said a representative from Quintessential Brands.

For on-trade operators, the Spirit Centre also has a top-of-the-range, fully-equipped bar, allowing customers to play around with different lay-outs on the back bar and to experiment with new serves to help them unlock greater sales and enhance the experience of guests in outlet.

Meanwhile, the centre also includes a retail display area, allowing retail customers to experiment with product placement and merchandising to see how they can improve the experience for shoppers browsing the shelves in store to drive increased sales.

Led by group innovation director, Deborah O’Neill, Quintessential Brands’ innovation team will be responsible for working with Quintessential Brands’ commercial and customer marketing teams, overseeing a diverse portfolio which includes gin brands Ophir, Bloom and Greenall's.

“We’re thrilled to have realised our ambition of a creating an innovation hub where we can collaborate with our customers to create spirits brands that will excite and delight consumers, be it in the spirits aisle or in on-trade outlets,” said Deborah O’Neill.

“The reception from customers who have visited us so far has been fantastic – they can see the immense value of working closely with us in the Spirits Centre can bring to their businesses and are as excited as we are about what we can deliver together as a result.”

Retailers and on trade operators interested in visiting the Spirit Centre are advised to contact their Quintessential Brands representative.




Long Read: Daring to dream of a Golden Era of hospitality

South Africa's high hopes

Covid and Phylloxera – lessons for the wine trade

