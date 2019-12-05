Palmento Costanzo releases 2016 Prefillossera

By Lisa Riley

Etna producer Palmento Costanzo has released a limited production wine made from a small parcel of pre-phylloxera vines.

The 2016 Prefillossera, of which only 1700 bottles has been produced, is made with Nerello Mascalese - the typical red wine grape of Etna.

The boutique winery’s latest project had been born thanks to the presence of numerous pre-phylloxera vines in its vineyards," said the producer.

"These vines are more than a century old. They are planted on their own roots, which withstood the terrible invasion of phylloxera that destroyed much of Sicily's wine heritage in the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries.

“We wanted to pay tribute to them as ambassadors of the enological history and traditions of Etna. They are remarkable guardians of our vineyard. In their gnarled trunks, we see expressions of the profound depths of the volcano, from which our Prefillossera is born,” said Palmento Costanzo winemaker Valeria Agosta.

Harvest in mid-October is followed by vinification with prolonged maceration in rotary vats and large wood tanks, with the wine maturing in wood for 24 months before bottling.



