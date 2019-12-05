Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Palmento Costanzo releases 2016 Prefillossera

By Lisa Riley
Published:  05 December, 2019

Etna producer Palmento Costanzo has released a limited production wine made from a small parcel of pre-phylloxera vines.

The 2016 Prefillossera, of which only 1700 bottles has been produced, is made with Nerello Mascalese - the typical red wine grape of Etna.

The boutique winery’s latest project had been born thanks to the presence of numerous pre-phylloxera vines in its vineyards," said the producer.

"These vines are more than a century old. They are planted on their own roots, which withstood the terrible invasion of phylloxera that destroyed much of Sicily's wine heritage in the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries.

“We wanted to pay tribute to them as ambassadors of the enological history and traditions of Etna. They are remarkable guardians of our vineyard. In their gnarled trunks, we see expressions of the profound depths of the volcano, from which our Prefillossera is born,” said Palmento Costanzo winemaker Valeria Agosta.

Harvest in mid-October is followed by vinification with prolonged maceration in rotary vats and large wood tanks, with the wine maturing in wood for 24 months before bottling.

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Alliance Wine: Off Trade Sales Manager

...

Vranken Pommery: National Account Executive - Off Trade (Maternity Cover)

...

Marstons: Wine Development Manager

...

North South Wines: Business Development Manager - Online

...

Australian Vintage: Commercial Analyst

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the print edition and the latest issue, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Mixing politics and wine

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2019. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
Longley House, International Drive, Southgate Avenue, Crawley, West Sussex RH10 6AQ.
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95