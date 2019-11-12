Bolney adds gin to its menu

By Lisa Riley

Bolney Wine Estate has made its first foray into the burgeoning gin category with a classic dry English variant.

‘Guided by nature’, The Bolney Estate Gin is described as having a vibrant freshness of lemon oil and fennel delicately balanced with hints of bay and juniper.

The botanicals used in the spirit include hawthorn leaves from the Estate’s vineyard hedgerows, as well as juniper, bay leaf, caraway, cubeb, lemon peel, grain of paradise, fennel and coriander seed.

A portion of the ethanol mix in the Bolney Estate Gin is from the distillate of the Estate’s wine press, fermented from juice that is too phenolic to produce wine, but which produces something uniquely ‘Bolney’ to the gin.

Having “mastered winemaking”, it was time for Bolney to venture into gin, said MD and head winemaker Sam Linter.

“The Bolney Estate Gin has all the attributes to be a huge success, there is a subtlety of flavour which has surprised and delighted all that have tasted the gin so far. Unique and delicious, a fantastic new addition to the Bolney Wine Estate family,” she said.

The Bolney Estate Gin is handcrafted by the same experts who make the Estate’s still and sparkling wines, following the same principal of being guided by nature that has sustained the Sussex Estate for nearly 50 years, with sustainability a central part of the Estates approach.



