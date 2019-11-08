Prowein reveals climate change focus for 2020

By Lisa Riley

Prowein has revealed that climate change will be a key focus at next year’s event.

The organisers said sustainable topics set to be explored at the 2020 show will include how winegrowers are reacting to changing weather conditions and coping with higher temperatures and longer dry spells, and if vine portfolios are changing in the wine growing regions affected by climate change.

“Climate change is playing an increasingly disruptive role in the wine industry, and Prowein 2020 is paying attention. Rising temperatures, longer dry phases and extreme weather represent both risks and opportunities for winegrowers around the world,” said Prowein director Bastian Mingers.

In addition, the Business Report which ProWein will be preparing with Geisenheim University for the third year, will also be focused clearly on this topic, with university director Simone Loose poised to present key insights from the report at the Prowein Forum.

Away from sustainability, three other vinophile trends are set to receive the spotlight; ‘Just a Spoonful of Sugar’ - describing the trend in classic wine regions, including Neusiedlersee, Tokaj, Sauternes and Mosel, to produce more dry white wines; ‘Sparkling Wines - from Prosecco and Pet Nat to Pignoletto, from Charmat to Methode Ancéstrale’ - reflecting the rising quality of alternatives to classic bottle fermentation; ‘Wine 2.0’ - exploring crossover wine products such as cannabis wines, beer wines and wines aged in whiskey barrels.

This year’s show welcomed over 61,500 visitors from 142 countries - a record number for the event.

Over 6,900 exhibitors represented 64 nations spread across 10 different exhibition halls, with the largest exhibitor nations Italy (1,654), France (1,576), Germany (978), Spain (661), Overseas (600), Austria (335), and Portugal (387).

A similar amount of exhibitors are expected in 2020, said Prowein.

