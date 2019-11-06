New MWs get officially welcomed

By Lisa Riley

The Institute of Masters of Wine (IMW) has officially welcomed 14 new Masters of Wine (MW) to its membership at its annual awards ceremony.

The 14 MWs, which include three from the UK, passed the final part of the MW examination in 2019 and were announced as MWs in February and August this year.

The 2019 MW vintage is: Edouard Baijot MW (France), Julien Boulard MW (China), Thomas Curtius MW (Germany), Dominic Farnsworth MW (UK), Lydia Harrison MW (UK), Nicholas Jackson MW (USA), Brendan Jansen MW (Australia), Christine Marsiglio MW (UK), Heidi Mäkinen MW (Finland), Edward Ragg MW (China), Jonas Röjerman MW (Sweden), Harriet Tindal MW (Ireland), Jonas Tofterup MW (Spain) and Gus Jian Zhu MW (USA).

Welcoming the latest batch, IMW chairman Adrian Garforth MW, said: “The annual awards ceremony is a fantastic celebration for all the membership to enjoy. I’m particularly pleased that the new crop of MWs come from 10 different countries, which reflects the IMW’s ongoing commitment to internationalisation.”

Sponsored by supporters of the IMW, individual awards were given during the ceremony to the MWs who performed exceptionally in a particular aspect of the MW examination.

The Outstanding Achievement Award went to Thomas Curtius MW for his overall performance in all areas of the MW examination.

Christine Marsiglio MW received the Madame Bollinger Medal for her “outstanding” tasting ability. She also collected the Taransaud Tonnellerie Award for her “excellent knowledge” in the production and handling of wine paper.

Julien Boulard MW received the Chairman’s Award for the top performance in the business of wine paper, while the Villa Maria Award for outstanding knowledge and understanding of viticulture in the MW examination was awarded to Dominic Farnsworth MW.

The Noval Award, awarded for the best research paper by a new MW, went to Edward Ragg MW, who also received the Robert Mondavi Winery Award for the best performance across all of the theory papers in the MW examination.

The latest batch takes the total number of MWs to 389, based in 30 countries across the world.