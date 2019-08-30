Subscriber login Close [x]
Three new UK MWs announced as part of fresh batch

By Lisa Riley
Published:  30 August, 2019

The Institute of Masters of Wine (IMW) has announced eight new Masters of Wine, from five different countries.

The new members are Dominic Farnsworth MW (UK), Lydia Harrison MW (UK), Christine Marsiglio MW (UK), Julien Boulard MW (PR China), Thomas Curtius MW (Germany), Heidi Mäkinen MW (Finland), Edward Ragg MW (PR China) and Gus Jian Zhu MW (USA).

The latest batch takes the total number of MWs to 390, based in 30 countries across the world.

The new MWs have proved their understanding of all aspects of wine by passing the MW examination, which consists of three stages and culminates in the submission of a final research paper, an in-depth study on a wine-related topic from any area of the sciences, arts, humanities, or social sciences.

In addition to passing the examination, all MWs are required to sign the MW code of conduct which requires MWs to act with honesty and integrity and to use every opportunity to share their understanding of wine with others, before they are entitled to use the initials MW.

The new MWs will, together with the six announced in February, be formally welcomed to the IMW at a ceremony in London later this year.

The 2019 crop shows the increasing internationalisation of the IMW. The top six countries where MWs are based around the world are Australia, France, Germany, New Zealand, the UK and the USA.




