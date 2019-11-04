Yellow Tail launches ‘lighter style’

By Lisa Riley

Yellow Tail has launched a ‘lighter style’ 8.5% abv wine to tap the burgeoning low/no category.

Pure Bright, which has been introduced to the UK market first, comprises four varietals – Pinot Grigio, Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay and a rosé, with the Pinot Grigio the first to become available.

The new wines, which contain 80 calories per 125ml serve, come with the same £7 price tag as the core Yellow Tail range.

The newcomer had been developed with the “same commitment to taste and consistency as the core Yellow Tail range” and with consumers’ “changing attitudes towards alcohol in mind”, said Michael Sergeant, head of strategy and innovation for brand owner Casella Family Brands.

“The moderation trend, underpinned by health and social drivers is impacting the wine category in many ways. People are drinking less frequently, abstaining or just drinking less volume when they do drink. However, these wine drinkers are still looking for quality, flavour and varietal character in lower alcohol wine,” he said.

The launch follows global consumer research by Casella, which found that in most developed wine markets including the UK, US and Australia, taste concerns were the key barrier for trial and consumer acceptance of lighter style wines, he added.

“We believe Pure Bright has real potential to add tremendous value to the wine category by offering a light style of wine within the range of the UK’s 3rd largest wine brand.”

Casella is currently considering launch of the range in a number of global markets where the opportunity for a lighter style of wine exists.

Last week, McGuigan Wines entered the alcohol-free sector with the launch of a five-strong range of ‘no-alcohol’ wines.

McGuigan Zero comprises a Shiraz, sparkling, rosé, Chardonnay and Sauvignon Blanc - each free from artificial sweeteners or additives.





