Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Casella confirms ‘number of approaches’ for wine brands

By Lisa Riley
Published:  21 June, 2019

Casella Family Brands, owner of Yellow Tail and Peter Lehman, has confirmed it has received “a number of approaches” in relation to its wine brands, but has refuted rumours that it has commenced a sale process.

“Casella Family Brands has not commenced a sale process for the business,” communications manager Frankie Harding said in a statement following reports in the Australian press.

“There has been strong interest in the sector, driven by the recent sale of Accolade Wines and the rumoured sale of the Pernod Ricard Wine assets, and Casella Family Brands has received a number of approaches over an extended period of time from a range of investors in relation to the Casella Family Brands business.  

“The company will continue to invest in the growth of its portfolio of brands including [yellow tail], Peter Lehmann Wines, Brand’s Laira, Morris Wines of Rutherglen and Baileys of Glenrowan.”

The statement follows an article in The Australian Financial Review which said it believed Casella had hired investment bank UBS “to test the appetite of potential buyers”.

In terms of companies that could make such a purchase, The Carlyle Group, which now owns Accolade Wines is seen as a likely bidder, as well as TPG Capital and PAI Partners, who were outbid by Carlyle for Accolade.

Casella has built a hugely successful business driven largely by its exports of Yellow Tail, which now stand at around 12.5m cases a year.

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Hallgarten & Novum : Supplier / Brand Manager

...

Hallgarten & Novum : Customer Marketing Manager

...

Waddesdon Wine: Logistics and Forecasting Manager

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the print edition and the latest issue, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Ines Salpico: Portugal’s quiet wine revolution

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2019. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
Longley House, International Drive, Southgate Avenue, Crawley, West Sussex RH10 6AQ.
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95