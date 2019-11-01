Subscriber login Close [x]
McGuigan enters alcohol-free sector

By Lisa Riley
Published:  01 November, 2019

McGuigan Wines has entered the burgeoning alcohol-free sector with the launch of a five-strong range of ‘no-alcohol’ wines.

McGuigan Zero comprises a Shiraz, sparkling, rosé, Chardonnay and Sauvignon Blanc - each free from artificial sweeteners or additives.

In development for two years, the wines employ technology unique to the McGuigan’s Buronga Hill winery in New South Wales, making the brand the only Australian label capable of producing alcohol-free wines by the same method, said McGuigan Wines chief winemaker, Neil McGuigan.

“We are the only wine company in Australia operating spinning cone technology, which has enabled us to play around with its capabilities in making low and no-alcohol wines.

“The technology we use is market-leading and uses low temperatures to remove the alcohol, which means the wine retains freshness and purity of flavour. To get the finished product down to a lower abs requires further refinement, but we have identified that this is possible to achieve while maintaining wine-like qualities.”

The newcomer rolls out into Morrisons, Budgens and Londis this month (rrp: £4.50).


