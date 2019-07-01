McGuigan signs £2m deal to sponsor UKTV’s Drama channel

By Lisa Riley

McGuigan has signed a £2m deal to sponsor UKTV’s Drama channel, marking its largest investment in a UK national advertising campaign to date.

The sponsorship comprises a lighthearted series of six idents featuring a selection of guests arriving to a dinner party, ultimately delivering the overall "Bring a McGuigan" brand message.

The 12-month campaign, which runs from today, builds on last year’s out-of-home ‘Bring a McGuigan’ campaign, which saw coverage across key locations throughout the UK and Republic of Ireland. This year’s push is expected to reach over 20 million people across the country.

“This marketing investment is our biggest yet, making people more aware of the moments and occasions when consumers can enjoy McGuigan’s wines. We’re particularly excited about this sponsorship as we continue to show our dedication to the UK market, building on our investment over the past few years,” said chief operating officer Julian Dyer.

The main objective for McGuigan was to continue driving awareness of the brand, consistently with an ‘always on’ approach, he added.

“Leading with our most iconic range, McGuigan Black Label, we aim to excite and delight new and existing customers with a fully integrated marketing execution, including a suite of national and retailer specific instore activations and content driven social media strategy.”







