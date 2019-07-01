Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

McGuigan signs £2m deal to sponsor UKTV’s Drama channel

By Lisa Riley
Published:  01 July, 2019

McGuigan has signed a £2m deal to sponsor UKTV’s Drama channel, marking its largest investment in a UK national advertising campaign to date.

The sponsorship comprises a lighthearted series of six idents featuring a selection of guests arriving to a dinner party, ultimately delivering the overall "Bring a McGuigan" brand message.

The 12-month campaign, which runs from today, builds on last year’s out-of-home ‘Bring a McGuigan’ campaign, which saw coverage across key locations throughout the UK and Republic of Ireland. This year’s push is expected to reach over 20 million people across the country.

“This marketing investment is our biggest yet, making people more aware of the moments and occasions when consumers can enjoy McGuigan’s wines. We’re particularly excited about this sponsorship as we continue to show our dedication to the UK market, building on our investment over the past few years,” said chief operating officer Julian Dyer.

The main objective for McGuigan was to continue driving awareness of the brand, consistently with an ‘always on’ approach, he added.

“Leading with our most iconic range, McGuigan Black Label, we aim to excite and delight new and existing customers with a fully integrated marketing execution, including a suite of national and retailer specific instore activations and content driven social media strategy.”



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

RD Wines: Business Manager

...

North South Wines: Logistics and Forecasting Manager

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the print edition and the latest issue, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Ines Salpico: Portugal’s quiet wine revolution

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2019. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
Longley House, International Drive, Southgate Avenue, Crawley, West Sussex RH10 6AQ.
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95