Enotria partners with CBD producer OTO

By Lisa Riley

Enotria & Coe has entered into an exclusive partnership with premium CBD drinks brand OTO.

Available from Enotria with immediate effect, the OTO range comprises four key drinks products - the OTO Bitters alongside three CBD shots – Focus, Amplify and Balance.

With the aim to create “the finest CBD experiences through their unique curation and creation process", OTO sources the highest quality ingredients from around the world and blend them with pure CBD.

Enotria was “thrilled” to be working with OTO in the UK to develop this “exciting category”, billed to be worth $20bn by 2024 across the pond, said CEO Troy Christensen.

“OTO represents the premium, quality-driven space where we can add value to our customer’s offering. CBD is a unique product naturally geared to engage premium consumers seeking healthier options.

“It is frustrating to see UK’s CBD product development that leverages the iconography of CBD’s psychoactive cousin, THC. This degrades category image and misses the consumer driving category growth which is skewed towards female, health-conscious and with disposable income,” he said.

The category, he added, would attract premium consumers, driving footfall and profitability to high street outlets struggling to provide experiential product innovation.

“We’ve partnered with OTO to bring a unique product of the highest quality to the market, this will provide opportunities that will engage customers with OTO Bitters as part of low and no alcohol drinks solutions.”

In Enotria, OTO had found a partner that “understands the potential that CBD has in the drinks industry and is willing to innovate in order to differentiate”, said founder and managing director, Gemma Colao.

“Enotria & Coe’s extensive experience with prestige brands, coupled with their sales force strength, means we feel we can truly position OTO as the leading premium player in the UK CBD market.”

Due to the “lack of regulation”, Enotria said it had selected partners that ensure the highest quality of CBD isolate is used from a reputable source.