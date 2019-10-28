Subscriber login Close [x]
Bancroft releases 2017 Glaetzer vintage

By Mathew Lyons
Published:  28 October, 2019

London-based distributor Bancroft Wines has released the 2017 vintage from Barossa Valley producers Glaetzer Wines to the UK market.

The 2017 is the first vintage released through Glaetzer’s exclusive UK agency deal with Bancroft, which was announced in February 2019.

The 100% Shiraz Amon-Ra is Glaetzer’s flagship wine. Joe Czerwinski of Robert Parker’s Wine Advocate gave the 2017 Amon-Ra 96 points, calling it “a profound example of Ebenezer fruit and skilled winemaking”.

Glaetzer sources all its fruit from the northerly Barossa sub-region of Ebenezer, characterised by old non-grafted vines and dry-grown vineyards.

Czerwinski awarded Glaetzer’s Anaperenna 97 points, while Australian wine critic Matthew Jukes described it as “demonstrative and juicy with nice spice and leather notes, very sexy, multi-layered, delicious and relatively forward”.

Anaperenna is a blend of 72% Shiraz and 18% Cabernet Sauvignon.

Ben Glaetzer, the winery’s proprietor and winemaker, said: “These are unapologetically big wines. But like Barolo and Burgundy, we want to show how Barossa wines can and should taste – the terroir.”

Bancroft’s fine-wine buyer James Snoxell said: “Ben Glaetzer has produced a stunning range of 2017s – concentrated flavours are balanced by a lively, refreshing acidity which gives a lovely sense of underlying tension to these classic wines.”

The Glaetzer family settled in Australia in 1888 and were among the earliest recorded viticulturalists in Barossa.

The family-owned boutique winery was founded in 1995. It still partners with the same six grower families with which the family worked in the late 19th century.

Both wines were matured on the lees in new oak for 16 months and were bottled unfiltered. They retail at £49.99 and £39.99 respectively.

