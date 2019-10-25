Subscriber login Close [x]
Cali wildfires take hold of Sonoma

By Lisa Riley
Published:  25 October, 2019

The current wildfires in California has taken hold of Sonoma County.

The Kincade Fire, which started on Wednesday, had burned through 6,500ha of land in Sonoma County by Thursday night.

The fire is at 5% containment, with 49 structures having been demolishes in the wine country town of Geyserville in northern California.

Two blazes are threatening Los Angeles and two other fires are reported to be moving across the centre of the state.

About 40,000 people have been evacuated from their homes as the wildfires rage through California, as firefighters struggle to contain the blazes.

The fires are being driven by powerful winds, which are expected to worsen in southern California over the weekend.

Pacific Gas & Electric said it had discovered a problem with a transmission tower in Sonoma - but that it was too early to say if it was the cause of the blaze.

The latest wildfires sweeping California follow the fires last November and the summer fires earlier in 2018 and, they come just over a year after the devastating wildfires that ravaged northern California in October 2017, with the most impacted regions Napa, Sonoma and Mendocino.

Several wineries were destroyed in the latter, including Signorelli, and there was significant damage to both Darioush and Stag's Leap.

