Macknade opens shop championing Kentish wine

By Lisa Riley
Published:  22 October, 2019

Kent-based foodhall Macknade has taken on a wine retail outlet offering 400+ wines,

Macknade Wine & Spirits stocks the entirety of the ever-expanding portfolio of wines made in Kent, in addition to the vast and popular collection of old and new world wines.

In addition, the shop stocks a collection of over 60 different spirits with plans in the pipeline to increase the range of organic and biodiverse grapes as well as exploring options for refillable wines.

“I think we must have the strongest representation of Kentish wines in the country alongside a great selection of new and old world wines,” said general manager Finn Dunlop.

With the opening of Macknade Wine & Spirits, the foodhall had expanded its wine collection from around 40 wines to over 400, he added.

“We want to replicate the range available in our foodhall so there will be some fantastic fine wines, alongside experimental wines, new grape varieties and family favorites. We really want to break the mould and stretch imaginations to explore new varieties and vineyards.

“There will be many more wine-tasting events in the Macknade events calendar, with collaborating brands so far including Chapel Down and Simpsons Wine Estate,” he said.

“We are dedicated to maintaining strong relationships with the winemakers, who are invited to come in regularly and conduct tastings for customers. Macknade Wine & Spirits has positioned itself as a conduit between the customer and the producer, which provides interesting insight for customers and a feedback opportunity for the winemaker. We’re in the business of introducing people to new wines, encouraging our customers to explore different grapes, new varieties and styles of wine. For us, nothing is frowned upon, it’s about exploring new flavours together.”

Macknade Wine & Spirits was previously an outlet known as Hercules, an independent wine merchant. Sarah Dunn will be continuing to run Hercules Wines but concentrating on its wholesale operation and retailing from its original premises in Sandwich, Kent.

The Faversham wine shop is situated next door to Macknade.




