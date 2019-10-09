Subscriber login Close [x]
Lyme Bay launches first own-label English wine for Morrisons

By Lisa Riley
Published:  09 October, 2019

Lyme Bay winery has produced a still white wine exclusively for Morrisons marking the first time the multiple retailer has offered consumers an own-label English wine.

Available now, the English Dry White wine forms part of Morrisons’ ‘The Best’ wine collection, which features in the retailer’s near 500 stores. The latest addition is stocked nationally in 300 stores (rrp: £14).

The wine is made using mainly the Bacchus grape and is described as a “green-fruited herbaceous wine reminiscent of Sauvignon Blanc that is deliciously crisp with notes of elderflower, gooseberry and green apple”.

Collaborating with Lyme Bay was something Morrisons had been “very keen to do”, said Clive Donaldson, senior wine sourcing manager, Morrisons.

“Lyme Bay is a producer with an outstanding track record of award-winning English wines so it was an easy decision to work with them as we introduce our consumers to the excellent wines being produced in this country.”

Morrisons sources wines of “exceptional quality from the world’s best producers its ‘The Best’ collection, including Lyme Bay”, he added.

Sara Walters, Lyme Bay Winery’s national account manager, said: “Morrisons’ wine offer is exceptional and to be the producer selected for their first English wine is quite an honour. We will work with them to introduce more people to the character and quality of wines produced in this country.”



