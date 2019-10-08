Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Michelin awards first star to UK vineyard restaurant

By Mathew Lyons
Published:  08 October, 2019

Interlude, the restaurant at the Leonardslee Estate and Gardens in Sussex, has become the first restaurant attached to a UK vineyard to win a Michelin star.

The restaurant was opened by Zimbabwe-born entrepreneur Penny Streeter OBE in October last year. Streeter added the 240-acre estate to the Benguela Collection, her South Africa-based wine and hospitality group, in 2017.

The UK’s first Pinotage vineyard was planted across 15ha at Leonardslee in 2018. Its initial wines are expected in 2023.

The restaurant makes extensive use of ingredients foraged from the Grade I-listed gardens and woodland estate, as well as other produce grown or farmed locally.

A typical seasonal menu might include dishes such as estate rabbit, winter purslane, hogweed cider and charcoal; fallow deer with local braai and sour raspberry; or oyster, foraged greens and juniper.

South Africa-born chef Jean Delport said: “We are delighted to receive this recognition by Michelin after just one year.

“Every dish in each seasonal, multi-course tasting menu is designed to a hunter-gatherer concept of food that’s foraged, cultivated and raised on the estate or close by. It is savoured and enjoyed as an intimate dining experience; a small, exclusive dinner party within the estate’s Italianate mansion house.”

Interlude’s wine list focuses on wines from South Africa, including vintages from Benguela Cove’s own Hermanus winery.

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Australian Vintage: Commercial Analyst

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the print edition and the latest issue, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Agustín Trapero on Cebreros DOP: when the terruño talks

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2019. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
Longley House, International Drive, Southgate Avenue, Crawley, West Sussex RH10 6AQ.
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95