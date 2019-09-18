Plumpton launches nationwide viticultural apprentice scheme

By Mathew Lyons

Plumpton College is looking for UK wine producers to take part in the pilot group for its first nationwide viticultural apprenticeship.

Under the scheme, which is endorsed by Wine GB, students will learn all aspects of practical vineyard management, including canopy management and pruning, key vineyard operations, tractor driving and the use of other vineyard machinery.

Funding for the apprenticeship is in place and is available both for current and yet-to-be employed workers.

For 16-to-18 year old employees, vineyards will only have to contribute 5% to the costs of the programme, and the scheme is available to older employees at a slightly higher charge.

Vineyards which have never taken on an apprentice before are eligible for a further grant, and the scheme is fully funded for larger levy-paying employers.

Jeremy Kerswell, principal at Plumton, said: “We’re looking to have the first apprenticeship group from across the country up and running post-harvest as quickly as possible.

“What’s really exciting is that not only are those vineyards in the pilot group going to be able to determine exactly how the delivery model will work, but also exactly what things we can develop around the apprenticeship as part of a bespoke package.”

Plumpton has developed the scheme from the government-approved new level-3 crop technician apprenticeship.

Vineyards looking to participate should contact Tanya Mehmet at Plumpton before the end of September at Tanya.mehmet@plumpton.ac.uk.









