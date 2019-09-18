Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Plumpton launches nationwide viticultural apprentice scheme

By Mathew Lyons
Published:  18 September, 2019

Plumpton College is looking for UK wine producers to take part in the pilot group for its first nationwide viticultural apprenticeship.

Under the scheme, which is endorsed by Wine GB, students will learn all aspects of practical vineyard management, including canopy management and pruning, key vineyard operations, tractor driving and the use of other vineyard machinery.

Funding for the apprenticeship is in place and is available both for current and yet-to-be employed workers.

For 16-to-18 year old employees, vineyards will only have to contribute 5% to the costs of the programme, and the scheme is available to older employees at a slightly higher charge.

Vineyards which have never taken on an apprentice before are eligible for a further grant, and the scheme is fully funded for larger levy-paying employers.

Jeremy Kerswell, principal at Plumton, said: “We’re looking to have the first apprenticeship group from across the country up and running post-harvest as quickly as possible.

“What’s really exciting is that not only are those vineyards in the pilot group going to be able to determine exactly how the delivery model will work, but also exactly what things we can develop around the apprenticeship as part of a bespoke package.”

Plumpton has developed the scheme from the government-approved new level-3 crop technician apprenticeship.

Vineyards looking to participate should contact Tanya Mehmet at Plumpton before the end of September at Tanya.mehmet@plumpton.ac.uk.

 



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Virgin Wines: Spirits category Manager

...

Mirabeau: Retail Sales Manager

...

Agile Media: International Sales Executive (Italian/French/Spanish speaker)

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the print edition and the latest issue, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Agustín Trapero on Cebreros DOP: when the terruño talks

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2019. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
Longley House, International Drive, Southgate Avenue, Crawley, West Sussex RH10 6AQ.
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95