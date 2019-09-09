Jeroboams brings taste of Malkovich to UK

By Andrew Catchpole

Jeroboams has become the latest merchant to tap into star potential with the UK launch of a range from actor John Malkovich’s southern French estate, Les Quelles de la Coste.

The wines, which will be available from October, were introduced by Malkovich at London’s Groucho club, where he explained that the project had grown somewhat organically since he and partner Nicole Peyran planted the now four hectare Vaucluse estate in 2008, producing a first vintage in 2011 “for family and friends”.

In keeping with the multifaceted and often highly individual career of this theatre and Hollywood actor, the range features somewhat off-piste entry level and high end blends of Pinot Noir and Cabernet Sauvignon, alongside single variety Pinot and Cabernet, plus a rosé, under a distinctive (IGP) LQLC label.

“I like Pinot and I like Cabernet in preference to Grenache and some of the other varieties grown where we are and our particular area is called ‘little Siberia’ by the locals, and it’s several degrees colder generally… and it made me think that Cabernet and Pinot could do well,” said Malkovich.

With limited quantities already being shipped to the States, Malkovich brought aboard Ralf Hoegger in 2018, who had previously worked at Tenuta il Palagio - the singer Sting’s winery – to take care of exports, and engaged consultant Jean Natoli, with a view to “launching the wines to a wider audience”.

The wines will retail in the UK from around £14.95 for the first tier Les 7 Quelles NV Pinot Noir Cabernet blend, rising to £24.95 for the single variety Cabernet and Pinot, with a price tag of £45 for the 800-bottle production Les 14 Quelles 2017 that currently sits at the top of the range.

Speaking at the event, Jeroboams wine director Peter Mitchell MW said that while he was usually “pretty unimpressed by celebrity wines”, when he had the opportunity to taste the Les Quelles de la Coste range “the quality was there” and he decided to bring them into the company’s portfolio.

Malkovich, who says he frequently tastes and comments on the wines but otherwise let’s the winemaking team get on with their job, described the style of his wines as “leaning towards the American”, professing a preference for Pinot Noir from Russian River Valley and Oregon over Burgundy.

Asked by Harpers about other wines he drinks, the actor revealed that Super-Tuscans are a favourite, with the wines of South Africa a recent and exciting discovery.

In another unusual move for a Luberon-based estate, Malkovich also said that he is planning to introduce Carmenere, which he and his team believe could do well in the local climate and soils.

Malkovich admitted that his unorthodox use of varieties in the region “had raised local eyebrows”.









