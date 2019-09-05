The Vineyard Hotel introduces wine festival featuring leading suppliers

By Lisa Riley

The Vineyard Hotel in Berkshire has launched a wine festival featuring leading suppliers such as Tattinger, Hallgarten and E&J Gallo.

The Uncorked event, taking place at the wine hotel 15 September 2019 for the first time, will showcase a total of 10 wine and two spirits suppliers.

In addition to the suppliers showcasing their wares, the event will include masterclasses, a Californian barbeque and live music.

“Uncorked is all about celebrating the hotel’s passion for wine with our long list comprising 3,000 bins, while the short list offers 100 wines by the glass,” said the hotel, which is home to Romain Bourger – its head sommelier - who was named Champagne Taittinger UK Sommelier of the Year 2019 in July.

With suppliers from across the industry welcomed, the event is a first for the hotel, which previously focused on Californian wines only at its Cali Wine Festival.

Other suppliers at the event include Awin Barratt Siegel, Exton Park Vineyards, House of Townend, Peter Michael Winery, Revana Wines, Smeatons, Sonoma Distilling Company, The Vineyard Cellars and Wine Treasury.

The hotel has over 30,000 bottles of wine in its cellar.











