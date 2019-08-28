Devon start-up launches non-alcoholic gin alternative

By Lisa Riley

Devon start-up Sea Arch Spirits has launched its first product in the shape of a non-alcoholic gin alternative to tap the burgeoning no/low category.

Inspired by the rugged coastline of Devon, the premium spirit, blended and bottled in England, contains eleven botanicals and is twice distilled in a traditional copper pot with spring water.

Offering a sustainable twist the eye-catching bottles, which nods to the brand’s nautical inspiration, are 100% plastic free and made with lead-free paint.

The launch was inspired by the demand for non-alcoholic drinks from the founders - Sarah and Geoff Yates, wine bar that they owned in Torquay, Devon.

“Consumers increasingly requested alcohol-free drinks with complexity to rival their boozy counterparts,” the duo, adding their vision was to produce a premium drink accessible to anyone.

“For many reasons, consumers want more choice from the sugary and one-dimensional soft drinks on the market. Crisp and celebratory, Sea Arch is made more beautiful without alcohol, while remaining calorie sweetener and sugar-free.”

Available now, Sea Arch comes in 70cl bottle with a £24.99 price tag.



