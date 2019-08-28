Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Devon start-up launches non-alcoholic gin alternative

By Lisa Riley
Published:  28 August, 2019

Devon start-up Sea Arch Spirits has launched its first product in the shape of a non-alcoholic gin alternative to tap the burgeoning no/low category.

Inspired by the rugged coastline of Devon, the premium spirit, blended and bottled in England, contains eleven botanicals and is twice distilled in a traditional copper pot with spring water.

Offering a sustainable twist the eye-catching bottles, which nods to the brand’s nautical inspiration, are 100% plastic free and made with lead-free paint.

The launch was inspired by the demand for non-alcoholic drinks from the founders - Sarah and Geoff Yates, wine bar that they owned in Torquay, Devon.

“Consumers increasingly requested alcohol-free drinks with complexity to rival their boozy counterparts,” the duo, adding their vision was to produce a premium drink accessible to anyone.

“For many reasons, consumers want more choice from the sugary and one-dimensional soft drinks on the market. Crisp and celebratory, Sea Arch is made more beautiful without alcohol, while remaining calorie sweetener and sugar-free.”

Available now, Sea Arch comes in 70cl bottle with a £24.99 price tag.

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Mirabeau: Retail Sales Manager

...

Agile Media: International Sales Executive (Italian/French/Spanish speaker)

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the print edition and the latest issue, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Great design can transform wines’ fortunes – so why do so many ignore its potential?

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2019. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
Longley House, International Drive, Southgate Avenue, Crawley, West Sussex RH10 6AQ.
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95