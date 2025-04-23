Gin rides the wave of consolidation and falling consumption

By James Lawrence

After an unprecedented run of success, gin has hit some problems: consumption is falling and the industry is going through a painful process of consolidation. “The days of seeing a new gin brand appear almost every week are over,” observes Martin Reid, co-founder of The Gin Cooperative. “Unfortunately, we will see many gin brands vanish over the next two years.” Yet the weakening of the craft sector does not tell the whole story – not by a long shot.