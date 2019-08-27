The Really Good Whisky Company launches auction services

By Lisa Riley

The Really Good Whisky Company has launched a service to help users sell their whisky collections in a more “flexible and profitable” way than traditional online auctions.

The new service involves the specialist online retailer accepting the bottles into its London based warehouse. Once they’re verified as genuine, The Real Whicky Company will agree a price with the seller and then list the items on its site in the ‘From Private Collection’ section.

Once it’s sold, it’s packed up and sent off by the team and the seller receives their proceeds within three working days.

For the seller, the price they can achieve is higher than they would in auction, although lower than the retail price, said The Real Whisky Company, while for the buyer it was a good way to ‘buy it now’ and know exactly what you are getting and paying for without “the tedious and uncertain bidding process – bidding on several bottles ending up with none, or ten”.

“We kept hearing the same feedback from our customers – they’d sold bottles in auction and not got the prices they wanted, or they bought in auction, under time pressure and didn’t get quite the bottle they thought they were buying. So we thought it was time to offer an alternative,” said managing director Shelley Kelaty.

Until now, those looking to reap the rewards of their whisky investments have had two main choices - unpredictable hammer prices and time lag in payment of the auction houses, or social media swap or sale, with the third method to sell to a dealer.





