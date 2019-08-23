Subscriber login Close [x]
US arm of Naked Wines named ‘best wine club’

By Lisa Riley
Published:  23 August, 2019

Nakedwines.com, the US arm of Naked Wines, has been awarded ‘Best Wine Club’ 2019 in the USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice travel awards.

The company said the win was a testament to its “high-quality customer service, selection of unique independent winemakers, and continued growth in the US wine market”.

A total of 20 nominees, including the largest and most established clubs in the US, were chosen by a panel of wine experts and master sommeliers, prominent food and drink sector journalists and editors from USA Today and 10Best.com, before voting was opened to the public who crowned nakedwines.com the overall winner.

“The US is a key focus area for us, and this prestigious award reflects the huge efforts of our team, its specialised wine expertise and unrivalled ability to champion some of the finest independent wine producers for our customers,” said nakedwines.com president Nick Devlin.

With the US a major growth market for nakedwines.com, the business was looking forward to expanding its presence, continuing to support independent winemakers and further building its growing network of customers, he added.

Globally, there are now 197 nakedwines.com winemakers producing more than 1,000 wines in 17 countries.




