Naked Wines appoints chief financial officer

By Lisa Riley

Naked Wines has appointed Shawn Tabak as its new chief financial officer (CFO).

Tabak takes over from current CFO James Crawford, who was recently promoted to the role of MD of Naked’s UK business, on 7 December 2020.

Crawford will hand over his duties as CFO during the month and step down from the board on 31 December 2020, at which point Tabak will be appointed to the board.

Tabak has previously held finance roles at work marketplace Upwork Inc, photography retailer Shutterfly and solar specialists Clean Power Finance.

Tabak’s “deep understanding” of driving growth through a focus on “customer economics and cohorts” made him "ideally suited” to the role at Naked, said CEO Nick Devlin.

“Additionally, his understanding of the US market will be highly valuable and recruiting this role in the USA, our largest market, is another key step in our transition from British start-up to a US-led global pureplay,” he said.

Tabak added: “I’m delighted to join the team at Naked Wines, a company that’s disrupting the wine industry for the benefit of consumers and independent winemakers.

“This is an exciting time as the company’s differentiated business delivers superior value to wine consumers in a large and growing online wine market, and I look forward to working with this strong team to create value for customers, employees, and shareholders.”

Tabak will be based at Naked Wines’ US headquarters in Napa, California.

On the promotion of Crawford, Devlin said: “I’m also delighted to be working with James in his new role and given his history with Naked he will hit the ground running.

“James has guided the business through many challenges as a start-up and through its growth story, and he will now continue to grow our UK operations in his new role as UK MD.”

In June, Naked reported an 81% surge in sales during April and May, making up the first two months of fiscal 2021. It will publish its HY results on Thursday.