Low- and no-alcohol serves can help curb peer-pressure drinking

By Mathew Lyons

Licensees have a big role to play in reducing pressure on consumers to drink more than they want to, alcohol education charity Drinkaware has said.

Some 37% of all drinkers say that being in a round has made them drink more than intended, the charity has revealed, with 34% of those agreeing because they did not want to be rude, and 29% agreeing because they wanted to keep up with their friends.

As many as 60% of drinkers aged 18-to-34 say that pressure to drink is common in their age group, although that number falls to 29% among 35-to-54 year olds. One in five 18-to-34-year-old drinkers had been mocked for not drinking enough.

Around 57% of all drinkers would like there to be less pressure to drink more.

The issue is particularly acute among binge drinkers, 46% of whom have drunk more because of peer pressure compared to 35% of non-binge drinkers.

Measures which licensees could undertake to address the problem include more low- and no-alcohol serves, listing house wines with lower abvs and offered in 125 ml measures, and ensuring food is available throughout the time drink is served, the charity said.

Bar staff should also receive training in identifying and supporting customers likely to victims of peer pressure through Drinkaware’s Alcohol Vulnerability Awareness e-learning course.

Some 21% of drinkers have knowingly encouraged someone to drink more than they wanted to, with 19% having bought someone an alcoholic drink or topped up their glass without asking first.

Tactics drinkers currently use to resist peer pressure include nursing their drink, a strategy that has been adopted by 37%, while 11% have actively sought out friends who drink little or no alcohol.

Elaine Hindal, chief executive of Drinkaware, said: "Our research lifts the lid on a culture of peer pressure in this country. It speaks volumes that over half the adult population say they would like there to be less pressure to drink.

“Pressure to drink in the majority of cases isn't malicious, it may not even be conscious. Most people just want the people they're with to have a good time. But regularly drinking alcohol above recommended levels can significantly increase the risk of developing a range of health conditions."

Friends and co-workers are the biggest culprits when it comes to encouragement to drink excessively, with 60% of drinkers saying they have experienced pressure from the former and 43% from the latter.