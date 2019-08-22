AXA Millésimes buys top estate in Portugal

By Mathew Lyons

AXA Millésimes has acquired the Quinta do Passadouro winery in Portugal for an undisclosed sum, the company has announced.

Founded in the 18th century, Quinta do Passadouro comprises some 36 ha of land in the Pinhão and Roncão valleys. It was bought by the Bohrmann family in 1991.

The acquisition complements the holdings of AXA Millésimes’ Quinta do Noval estate and brings the company’s total area under vine in Portugal to 145 ha.

The wine-making team at Passadouro will remain unchanged and will continue to produce both red wine and Port under the Quinta do Passadouro brand.

Christian Seely, managing director of AXA Millésimes and of Quinta do Noval, said: "I am delighted to announce that we have acquired Quinta do Passadouro from the Bohrmann family, who have been neighbours and friends for many years.

“Quinta do Noval’s Vintage Ports are sourced from grapes from both the Pinhão and Roncão Valleys, and so we know the quality of the vineyards of Passadouro that neighbour ours.

“The vineyards of Passadouro will continue to be looked after by Quinta do Noval with the same devotion as before, and we look forward to producing many great wines from this very special place."

Ans Bohrmann, managing director and co-owner of Quinta do Passadouro said: “We are thrilled to have found a strong new owner for Quinta do Passadouro which subscribes to our wine philosophy and will ensure the long term future of this amazing winery.

“Passadouro started as a warm-hearted hobby-project of the family, more than 25 years ago. During this period the family was lucky to work with some of the most talented and dedicated people in the region.

If Passadouro has become a strong brand with high quality products it is mainly thanks to those people. The Bohrmann family wishes to thank everyone who has contributed to the success of Quinta do Passadouro.”

The Bohrmann family intends to concentrate on its Domaine Bohrmann brand in Burgundy, where it has holdings in Meursault, Puligny-Montrachet, Pommard and Gevrey-Chambertin among others.

AXA Millésimes is a subsidiary of the French insurance giant AXA. Its estates include Château Pichon Baron in Bordeaux, Burgundy’s Domaine d’Arlot, Disnoko in Hungary and Outpost Wines in Napa.















