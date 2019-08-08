Penfolds unveils 2019 Collection

By Mathew Lyons

Penfolds has today announced the launch of its 2019 Collection.

The range includes wines from the 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 vintages.

The flagship 2015 Penfolds Grange, which retails for around £500, has seen a release for every vintage since 1951.

Other long-established brands in the range include the 2017 Kalimna Bin 28 Shiraz, now in its 60th year, the 2018 Reserve Bin A Chardonnay in its 25th and the 2019 Bin 51 Eden Valley Riesling in its 20th.

There is no place in the 2019 collection for either the Bin 707 Cabernet Sauvignon or the Bin 169 Coonawarra Cabernet Sauvignon, both of which appeared in last year’s collection with their 2016 vintages.

Peter Gago, Penfolds chief winemaker, said: “All Penfolds winemakers employ a personal responsibility and great pride in the wines they make: Steph Dutton, Emma Wood, Andrew Baldwin, Kym Schroeter, Matt Woo, Shavaughn Wells, Andrew Hales and Dominic Coulter.

“As a team the group is committed to making wines that are complex, with a definitive and distinctive Penfolds character.

“Each displays an individual style, a style that is the result of years skilful blending and access to the best possible fruit, oak and time.”

Penfolds Collection 2019 is available from fine-wine merchants and the Penfolds cellar doors.









