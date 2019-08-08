Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Penfolds unveils 2019 Collection

By Mathew Lyons
Published:  08 August, 2019

Penfolds has today announced the launch of its 2019 Collection. 

The range includes wines from the 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 vintages.

The flagship 2015 Penfolds Grange, which retails for around £500, has seen a release for every vintage since 1951. 

Other long-established brands in the range include the 2017 Kalimna Bin 28 Shiraz, now in its 60th year, the 2018 Reserve Bin A Chardonnay in its 25th and the 2019 Bin 51 Eden Valley Riesling  in its 20th.

There is no place in the 2019 collection for either the Bin 707 Cabernet Sauvignon or the Bin 169 Coonawarra Cabernet Sauvignon, both of which appeared in last year’s collection with their 2016 vintages.

 

Peter Gago, Penfolds chief winemaker, said: “All Penfolds winemakers employ a personal responsibility and great pride in the wines they make: Steph Dutton, Emma Wood, Andrew Baldwin, Kym Schroeter, Matt Woo, Shavaughn Wells, Andrew Hales and Dominic Coulter.  

“As a team the group is committed to making wines that are complex, with a definitive and distinctive Penfolds character. 

“Each displays an individual style, a style that is the result of years skilful blending and access to the best possible fruit, oak and time.”

 

Penfolds Collection 2019 is available from fine-wine merchants and the Penfolds cellar doors.




Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Agile Media: International Sales Executive (Italian/French/Spanish speaker)

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the print edition and the latest issue, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Ines Salpico: Portugal’s quiet wine revolution

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2019. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
Longley House, International Drive, Southgate Avenue, Crawley, West Sussex RH10 6AQ.
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95