Penfolds releases final wine in ‘g’ series

By Michelle Perrett

Penfolds has unveiled a new wine blended from five vintages of Grange named Penfolds g5.

The wine, which is the final release in the ‘g’ series trio, follows the launch of Penfolds g3 and g4 in 2017 and 2020 respectively.

The Penfolds g5 blends Grange from 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018 vintages.

Blending across vintages is part of Penfolds winemaking philosophy and has been since 1844. In 2017, Penfolds released the first edition of this wine, Penfolds g3, a 2008, 2012 and 2014 blend. Two years later, Penfolds g4 was unveiled from the 2002, 2004, 2008 and 2016 vintages.

Penfolds chief winemaker, Peter Gago said: “Many collectors have queried why the landmark 2010 Grange was not included in g3 or g4. And provocatively, how could we not include the yet-to-be-released 2018 Grange?! Fixed.,” he continued.

“Each of the five vintages sensitively brings their own personality and contribution to the blend. Which is an inverted anticipatory response to the inevitable query – why no g6?”

The release of Penfolds g5 coincides with Grange’s 70th anniversary year. The 2018 Grange will be released in August 2022 and only 2,200 bottles were available around the world.

Earlier this year, Penfolds released its first ever Californian wine – a move that forms part of a major restructure of parent company Treasury Wine Estates’ (TWE) operating model which aims to rebalance its US operations and focus on new Penfolds launches outside of Australia.

In September it was revealed that Treasury Wine Estates' brands were joining the RE100 global renewable power initiative, a move which will see the company switch to 100% renewable electricity by 2024 across its global operations. The commitment applies to all of the firm's brands, which include Penfolds, Wolf Blass, Lindeman's, Squealing Pig and 19 Crimes in the UK.
















