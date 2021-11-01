Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Penfolds releases final wine in ‘g’ series

By Michelle Perrett
Published:  01 November, 2021

Penfolds has unveiled a new wine blended from five vintages of Grange named Penfolds g5.

The wine, which is the final release in the ‘g’ series trio, follows the launch of Penfolds g3 and g4 in 2017 and 2020 respectively.

The Penfolds g5 blends Grange from 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018 vintages.

Blending across vintages is part of Penfolds winemaking philosophy and has been since 1844. In 2017, Penfolds released the first edition of this wine, Penfolds g3, a 2008, 2012 and 2014 blend. Two years later, Penfolds g4 was unveiled from the 2002, 2004, 2008 and 2016 vintages.

Penfolds chief winemaker, Peter Gago said: “Many collectors have queried why the landmark 2010 Grange was not included in g3 or g4. And provocatively, how could we not include the yet-to-be-released 2018 Grange?! Fixed.,” he continued.

“Each of the five vintages sensitively brings their own personality and contribution to the blend. Which is an inverted anticipatory response to the inevitable query – why no g6?”

The release of Penfolds g5 coincides with Grange’s 70th anniversary year. The 2018 Grange will be released in August 2022 and only 2,200 bottles were available around the world.

Earlier this year, Penfolds released its first ever Californian wine – a move that forms part of a major restructure of parent company Treasury Wine Estates’ (TWE) operating model which aims to rebalance its US operations and focus on new Penfolds launches outside of Australia.

In September it was revealed that Treasury Wine Estates’ brands were joining the RE100 global renewable power initiative, a move which will see the company switch to 100% renewable electricity by 2024 across its global operations. The commitment applies to all of the firm’s brands, which include Penfolds, Wolf Blass, Lindeman’s, Squealing Pig and 19 Crimes in the UK.






Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Agile Media Ltd: Harpers Senior News & Web Reporter

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Long Read: Daring to dream of a Golden Era of hospitality

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95