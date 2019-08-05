Subscriber login Close [x]
New core range from Scottish tequila producer

By Mathew Lyons
Published:  05 August, 2019

Storywood in Scotland has unveiled its core range of aged tequilas.

Founded by Michael Ballantyne, Storywood’s tequilas use agave harvested and distilled in the Jalisco province of Mexico.

The spirit is then aged in whisky casks sourced from the Dufftown Distillery on Speyside.

The range includes Speyside Anejo and Speyside Reposado, aged for 14 and seven months respectively in whisky barrels. The Anejo retails at £40 while the Reposado is priced at £29.90. Both have an abv of 40%.

Company founder Michael Ballantyne said: “Here at Storywood we really are about writing our own rulebook, creating unique barrel-aged liquids and pushing on what we love best - innovation.

“Born in Mexico but aged by Scotland our mission is to make tequila more accessible to a wider audience encouraging brown spirit drinkers to step outside their comfort zone. We want to encourage our Storywood tribe to live free but sip slow, taking the time to sip and savour as you would with any fine-barrel aged liquid.”

Storywood Tequila will be available from Halewood International and through specialist retailers from September 2019.

