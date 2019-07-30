Subscriber login Close [x]
Gosnells launches meads in cans

By Lisa Riley
Published:  30 July, 2019

Gosnells of Peckham, London’s only Meadery, has claimed a European first with the launch of mead in cans.

Available now, the 4% abv range comprises four variants - Citra Sea, Hibiscus, Hopped and Sour. It comes in four-packs of 33cl recyclable cans (rrp: £15).

The newcomer would “revolutionise the whole mead category”, said company founder Tom Gosnell.

“We think the cans will rock the market and introduce a whole wave of new drinkers to mead, whilst sitting neatly with our 75cl Gosnells Original at 5.5% abv, Vintage 2018 at 12.0% abv and our monthly limited editions,” said company founder Tom Gosnell.

“Historically, most meads were as strong as wine, but we decided to opt for a much lower alcohol strength. All four of the new canned meads are packed with flavour and so they are amazing accompaniments to many foods.

“Why drink 12-14% wine when you can drink something just as complex and elegant at 4%?” he said.

The drinks reflected Gosnells' place as a “complex, on-the-pace, multifaceted and fun” brand, he added.

“They are experimental and plucky, like our hero bee; but with flavours to bring a smile to even the most cultured palate.”




