Gosnells ramps up collaborations

By Lisa Riley
Published:  12 April, 2021

London meadery Gosnells of Peckham has unveiled a series of new collaborations. 

Next month, the business is set to launch a 0% sparkling fruit ‘shrub’ with Square Root Soda of Hackney, which will be followed by a collaboration with Cloudwater Brewery of Manchester that will see Gosnells’ meads blended with pale ales in cherry, beer and port barrels. 

Last year, Gosnells took the unusual step of collaborating with a Sake, conjuring up an unconventional Kanpai Bee Sake at 13% abv in collaboration with Kanpai Sake of Peckham.  

Having “not looked back since”, it followed this launch up with a tie-in with Hawkes cider in February this year, blending Dabinett cider apples with Gosnells’ Hopped mead to produce a 5.5% ‘Cyser’.

“Collaborations are a Key strategy for us in 2021,” said founder Tom Gosnell.

“Collaborations are exhilarating as both we and our partners want to coax different nuances from the final liquid. So, it’s a give and take, and that often leads to the creation of an out-of-the-normal mead,” he said. 

“Our honeys are such a great elixir. They provide sweetness and depth all in one – and the meads they create add complexity to cocktails and to an astonishing range of drinks.”

Looking ahead, Gosnell added that the business would also start more collaborations with bees, “rather than just expecting them to help us”, with the aim to help them and other pollinators in central London through new nectar-rich plantings.

“Bees are amazing creatures, and we all need to understand their needs better, so as to ensure that they have the right food supplies all the way through the year,” he said.

In July 2019, Gosnells claimed a European first with the launch of mead in cans.

 

 

