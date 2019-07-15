Subscriber login Close [x]
Winetraders appoints Simon Chant as commercial associate

By Jo Gilbert
Published:  15 July, 2019

Winetraders has appointed Simon Chant in a newly created role of commercial associate to help develop sales across both the on and off-trade.

Prior to joining the Italian specialists, Chant worked as head of sales for Fields Morris & Verdin, and has over 30 years of experience in the drinks industry.

During varied roles he was an early advocate of cru-focused Barolo producers and has also been a passionate supporter of both estate wines and the quality to be found out of cooperative producers in Sicily.

Winetraders is known for specialising in single estate Italian wines and Chant’s knowledge and passion in this area will be an asset to the company.

Winetraders founder and Italophile, Michael Palij MW said: “Simon brings a wealth of experience and an understanding of our core business, the premium on-trade and independent retail, as well as having abiding interest in all thing Italian.”

Chant adds: “I’m delighted to be joining Italian specialist merchant, Winetraders where I can pursue my interests in great Italian wines, among others and developing customer relationships.”



