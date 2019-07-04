Old Pulteney drives sales growth at Inver House Distillers

By Mathew Lyons

Sales at Inver House Distillers rose 7.4% for the year to September 2018, the company has reported, with sales of its flagship Old Pulteney single malt up by 20%.

Sales of the Airdrie-based company’s single malts grew by 12% overall.

Profits before tax rose from 11.5% to 13% year-on-year, according to the financial statement released this week. Gross profit margins were up from 36.6% to 39%.

Martin Leonard, managing director of Inver House Distillers, said: “With trading conditions challenging in many emerging markets, it was encouraging to see sales of our single malts grow significantly in the period. This is the result of having consistently invested in our people, in production at our distilleries, in the quality of our spirits and in their sales and promotion.

“We also now have the channels in place to grow our brands in markets around the world, so our focus is very much on rolling out some exciting plans and building further success in 2019 and beyond.”

Founded in 1964, Inver House is a subsidiary of drinks giant InBev and focuses primarily on Scottish whisky. Aside from Old Pulteney, its lead brands include the Balblair, Speyburn and AnCnoc whiskies and Caorunn Gin.