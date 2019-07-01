Wine GB moves annual tasting to the autumn

By Lisa Riley

Wine GB has moved its annual trade tasting from its traditional springtime to the autumn, with this year’s event taking place 4th September.

The move marked a shift of focus to trade activity in the busy last quarter of the year, with the emphasis on planning for Christmas and early 2020 listings, said Wine GB.

“There is already a lot going on in the first half of the year for us – for example the ever-growing activity around English Wine Week – and we recognise that we should be doing more in the latter part of the year, just ahead of the busiest operating period for the trade,” said marketing director Julia Trustram Eve.

Wine GB wanted to see whether the shift proved beneficial for its trade tasting and “importantly the trade buyers and press”, she added.

Having grown significantly over the years, the tasting moved to RHS Lindley Hall last year to accommodate the growing number of participants and visitors.

Lindley Hall will remain the venue in 2019 with the tasting open from 10.30am to 5pm and will feature trade seminars, focus tastings and free pour central tables.







