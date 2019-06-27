Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Lebanon goes back to its roots with 100% Merwah and less focus on “blingy reds”

By Jo Gilbert
Published:  27 June, 2019

Lebanese winemakers are delving into their history, and are now ready to expand their repertoire from "extracted, luxurious reds” to indigenous whites and terroir-driven styles, an expert on the country has said.

After establishing itself with international varieties such as Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Franc and Cabernet Sauvignon  referred to by Lebanon authority Michael Karam as ‘Super Lebs’  the country is now looking to its past for inspiration.

At a tasting at Harpers’ offices yesterday, Karam praised the courage of wineries like Ksara to bring Lebanon’s historic varieties to the fore with the launch of a 100% Merwah – believed to be the first of its kind from the country.

Harpers first wrote about the launch at the end of last year, when editor Andrew Catchpole noted that Ksara’s aim for Merwah is for the varietal to join fellow native grape Obeideh at the forefront of Lebanon’s indigenous white renaissance, while at the same time helping to propel an increased focus on fresher styles from cool climates sites.

However, Karam believes this shift isn’t being driven by Obeideh or the rare Merwah grape alone. It is also being underpinned by growing interest in the country’s ‘adopted children’, Grenache, Carignan and Cinsault, which have a long history in the country.

He said: “One of the things that makes Lebanon so intriguing is that it has these two very distinct styles: the very international, full on, blingy styles, which I’ve been known to call ‘Super Lebs’, and a tranche of more terroir-driven wines which offer a sense of place, and which are more to do with the Southern Rhône and the Languedoc: Grenache, Carignan and Cinsault.

“At the end of the civil war in 1991, these historic grapes were seen as a bit déclassé. They were put into the background while producers came out fighting with big international-style grapes. What we’ve learned is that we can live with both. They don't need to be hidden in entry-level wines: we can highlight these historic grapes which have been backbone of the industry for past 150 years, and are the grapes that really thrive in the Bekaa valley.”

"Lebanon has undergone a rapid evolution over the past 50 years, with just a handful wineries operating at the time that the Sara family bought Chateau Ksara from Jesuits priests in 1973.

This growth is visible in the UK, which is currently the biggest importer of Lebanese wine globally, and the third biggest destination for Ksara, behind France and the US.

Ksara’s George K. Sara added that red wine is still most consumed and exported style from the estate, but it is losing speed due to climate pressures and changing tastes.

“There is a huge sushi culture in Lebanon now that didn’t exist 20 years ago. We used to produce 75% red, now it’s 50% red, and the rest is split between white and rosé.

Lebanon is a coastal country: we eat a lot of fish. Salads and tabouleh go well with white and rosé equally, which is relevant especially as the younger generation is used to eating lighter and healthier. It’s a lot lighter than those big reds too, only 12.5%,” he said.

The first 100% Merwah from the 2017 vintage is bottled in Bekaa valley, but made from grapes grown in small village in the north of the country called Douma, at 1,500 metres above sea level.

Ksara’s wines are brought into the UK via Hallgarten & Novum Wines.




Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

North South Wines: Logistics and Forecasting Manager

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the print edition and the latest issue, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Ines Salpico: Portugal’s quiet wine revolution

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2019. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
Longley House, International Drive, Southgate Avenue, Crawley, West Sussex RH10 6AQ.
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95