Bibendum launches ‘industry first’ training course

By Lisa Riley

Bibendum has launched what it claims to be an 'industry first' training course - ‘Getting to grips with German Wine’.

Designed in house by its training team, the course will explore the complexity of German wines through grape varieties and regions and will focus on de-mystifying complex labelling terms.

Bibendum said the course was “unlike other available courses" because it covers a wide range of producers and explores grape varieties beyond just Riesling and Pinot Noir in greater depth.

“Germany is one of the most misunderstood regions in the trade and their labelling terms make it a complex subject for students. We are so excited to explore German wines in more detail and give our customers the knowledge and confidence to engage their guests in a conversation around German wine,” said Julia Bailey, head of customer training at Bibendum.

“After the launch of our successful Mindful Winemaking course, focusing on sustainable winemaking, we are delighted to have pioneered another industry first training course."

Taking place on Wednesday 31 July, the one day course will cover a wide variety of subjects including; What makes Riesling so special? The science behind the magic; Decoding German wine labels; Pairing German wines with food; Beyond Riesling: up-and-coming regions and their grapes; How to promote German wines; Current and future trends: terroir, sustainability and alternative classification systems and How to confidently recommend, sell and serve German wines to guests.

Bibendum’s portfolio of German wines includes Robert Weil (Rheingau), Markus Molitor (Mosel), Peth-Wetz (Rheinhessen) and Weingut Kopp (Baden).