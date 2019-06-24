The Lakes Distillery secures £3.75m investment

By Lisa Riley

The Lakes Distillery has secured a £3.75m investment from a group of investors.

The investment, led by Gresham House Asset Management - a specialist equity investment and asset management company, will “allow us to take the business to the next level, grow production capacity and build our brand globally”, said Nigel Mills, CEO of The Lakes Distillery.

“The funding will support the growth of the business, allow us to expand of the amount of single malt stock we lay down for the future, and finance some critical capital expenditure projects, including further enhancing our distillery experience for visitors,” he said.

The latest investment, which follows a recent £1.6m injection into the business, marked a milestone for the distillery, he added.

“The funding comes on the back of an incredible year for The Lakes, with a number of high-profile spirit and liqueur awards and the widely anticipated unveiling of The Lakes Single Malt Whisky - The Whiskymaker’s Reserve - set for September.

Graham Bird, lead fund manager at Gresham House Strategic, said, “With ambitions to float the business in two to three years’ time, this fits our mandate very well for supporting pre-IPO companies as well as highlighting our ability to complete innovative deals which provide attractive, risk-appropriate returns.”

Attracting over 100,000 visitors a year, The Lakes Distillery’s portfolio includes single malt whisky, blended malt whisky, blended whisky, gin and vodka.