Vallegarcía obtains own PDO

By Lisa Riley

Vallegarcía has obtained its own Protected Designation of Origin (PDO), the Official Journal of the European Union (OJ) has announced.

The approval comes 20 years after the first vineyards were planted on Alfonso Cortina’s Toledo estate in June 1999, on one of the Iberian Peninsula's oldest soils and where there was no tradition of winemaking until the winery was set up.

Recognising the particular quality of the vineyard and this winery's wines, obtaining the PDO was a “challenge and a responsibility for us”, said Adolfo Hornos, technical director of the winery.

“It pushes us to strive for excellence and to continue supporting the development of the rural environment in the Montes de Toledo region, where the Pago de Vallegarcía enclave is.”

In addition, the approval reflected the “effort made by its founder and the pioneering work in the development of unique wines such as the Vallegarcía Viognier, a wine that comes of age after 18 harvests”, he added.

Vallegarcía joins the 13 PDOs estate wines in Spain, eight of which are in Castilla-La Mancha.