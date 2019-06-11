Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Goedhuis & Co appoints senior fine wine & spirits buyer

By Lisa Riley
Published:  11 June, 2019

Goedhuis & Co has appointed Kate Janecek to the newly created role of senior fine wine and spirits buyer as it ramps up its spirits offering.

Joining the business with immediate effect, Janecek will be working closely with the existing buying, sales and marketing teams to deliver growth both in the UK and international markets.

Janecek, who has worked in the wine trade for over 12 years - most recently at Justerini & Brooks where she specialised in secondary market and agency buying, brought “a wealth of experience” to the team, said Goedhuis & Co.

“The scale of Kate’s achievements at Justerini & Brooks is common knowledge in the industry and her reputation is second-to-none,” said chief executive Tom Stopford Sackville.

“Goedhuis has enjoyed a period of steady growth over the last few years, building on our core proposition of impeccably sourced fine wines and unparalleled personal customer service. This is a great opportunity for Kate to add value across the business, both building on existing areas and expanding into new markets.”

Janecek said: “Goedhuis has a stellar reputation in the wine trade and I hope to build on that with new offers and opportunities in fine wines and spirits.”

Further to its recent award of a WOWGR Licence, allowing sale and storage of spirits duty suspended, Goedhuis & Co added it was expanding its range to incorporate a “carefully chosen selection of premium spirits”.

“The Goedhuis team looks forward to working with Kate to sustain and build on the company’s position both within the fine wine market and in developing an exciting new premium spirits offer for our clients,” said Stopford.

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Hallgarten & Novum : Supplier / Brand Manager

...

Hallgarten & Novum : Customer Marketing Manager

...

Waddesdon Wine: Logistics and Forecasting Manager

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the print edition and the latest issue, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Ines Salpico: Portugal’s quiet wine revolution

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2019. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
Longley House, International Drive, Southgate Avenue, Crawley, West Sussex RH10 6AQ.
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95