Goedhuis & Co appoints senior fine wine & spirits buyer

By Lisa Riley

Goedhuis & Co has appointed Kate Janecek to the newly created role of senior fine wine and spirits buyer as it ramps up its spirits offering.

Joining the business with immediate effect, Janecek will be working closely with the existing buying, sales and marketing teams to deliver growth both in the UK and international markets.

Janecek, who has worked in the wine trade for over 12 years - most recently at Justerini & Brooks where she specialised in secondary market and agency buying, brought “a wealth of experience” to the team, said Goedhuis & Co.

“The scale of Kate’s achievements at Justerini & Brooks is common knowledge in the industry and her reputation is second-to-none,” said chief executive Tom Stopford Sackville.

“Goedhuis has enjoyed a period of steady growth over the last few years, building on our core proposition of impeccably sourced fine wines and unparalleled personal customer service. This is a great opportunity for Kate to add value across the business, both building on existing areas and expanding into new markets.”

Janecek said: “Goedhuis has a stellar reputation in the wine trade and I hope to build on that with new offers and opportunities in fine wines and spirits.”

Further to its recent award of a WOWGR Licence, allowing sale and storage of spirits duty suspended, Goedhuis & Co added it was expanding its range to incorporate a “carefully chosen selection of premium spirits”.

“The Goedhuis team looks forward to working with Kate to sustain and build on the company’s position both within the fine wine market and in developing an exciting new premium spirits offer for our clients,” said Stopford.