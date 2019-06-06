Subscriber login Close [x]
Online wine platform Winebuyers adds ‘Direct from the Distillery’ section

By Lisa Riley
Published:  06 June, 2019

Online wine platform and members club Winebuyers has added a new section to its website that allows customers to connect with, and buy directly from British and Irish distilleries.

Live now, the ‘Direct from the Distillery’ section features eighty products from 12 distilleries ranging from Tyree in the Hebrides to Courtney’s in Devon, St Patrick’s Distillery in Cork and Bedrock Distillery in the Lake District.

‘Direct from the Distillery’ joins ‘Direct from the Vineyard’, which connects customers to wineries, many of which  are small, boutique producers whose wines are not easily accessible elsewhere.

By connecting customers directly to the producer, with no mark up or commission charged on products, these smaller distilleries and wineries are able to “maximise their margins while showcasing their products to a wider audience”, said Winebuyers founder Ben Revell.

“There is a huge demand for interesting spirits, especially gin, across the UK right now and, analysing the data on our site, we’ve also seen increased searches and purchases for out of the ordinary spirits and we are really excited to be able to offer our customers a selection of creative and ingenious spirits, many from pioneering UK producers, direct from the distillery,” he said. 

Since launch just over a year ago, Winebuyers had seen “tremendous growth” both in terms of suppliers joining and shopper numbers, he added.

“This, combined with the growth of the spirits market, mean it is the perfect time to extend our range.  We are delighted to be working so closely with the industry and helping both emerging and established distillers get increased exposure for their products, without any commission or mark-up on their prices.”

Winebuyers went live in October 2017 following 18 months of web development. Since then the business has gained over £1m in investment.

