European trade association commits to providing energy value on spirits

By James Halliwell

SpiritsEUROPE, the trade association for European spirits producers, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to provide energy information on labels, together with full ingredient listings and detailed product-specific information online.

The voluntary MoU goes beyond the commitments made by the sector in March 2018. One in four bottles sold in the EU are expected to include energy information on-label by the end of 2020, a number set to rise to 50% and 66% by the end of 2021 and 2022 respectively.

Online ingredient information will also exceed existing legislative obligations, committing to indicate raw materials for all mono raw material spirits categories and vodka.

The signatories, made up of several company members and trade association members signed individually alongside spiritsEUROPE, will work alongside the EU to monitor the impact and effectiveness of the MoU, with two meetings to review and analyse progress scheduled every year.

“We are proud about the unique and pioneering commitment signed today by the European spirit producers which will provide consumers with the information they are looking for,” said Christian Porta, president of spiritsEUROPE.

“Calorie information will appear on the bottles and we will keep developing comprehensive ingredients and nutritional information through easy-to-use online tools for our customers so they are further empowered to make informed and responsible choices.

“The text agreed today provides European distillers with the necessary clarity and guidance to implement the agreed rules within a highly ambitious timeline.”

EU Commissioner for Health and Food Safety, Vytenis Andriukaitis, said: “We live in a time where consumers increasingly want to be better informed about what they eat and drink so they can make healthier choices. I am therefore pleased that today the spirits sector makes a leap forward providing Europeans with that very possibility.

“I understand that many companies and associations had to get around the table to come up with the plan that I am being presented today. I congratulate the sector for these efforts and call on all producers to implement the MoU’s provisions along the agreed parameters and timeline.”