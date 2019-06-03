The Benevolent hails social media success

By James Halliwell

Drinks industry charity The Benevolent has said it “smashed” social media with the hashtag #benevolentcolours after it called on the industry to support its ‘It could be me’ campaign.

The campaign encourages members of the drinks industry to give £5 a month towards the work done by the charity, which provides financial, practical and mental health support in the drinks industry.

It said on 21 May a “colourful wave of supporters came together to show support to The Benevolent, wearing the distinctive colours of the wine sector, red, white and pink”, and said support had come from the UK and in Europe.

Over 200 posts were published across social media channels, picturing members of the trade wearing colourful outfits and supporting the appeal to sign up to a monthly donation. It generated an overall social media reach of 170,700 users in one day.

“It was wonderful to see a steady stream of support at London Wine Fair (LWF) promoting The Benevolent as well as being enormous fun for the many who came to see us on the day,” said Chris Porter, chief executive of The Benevolent. “I cannot thank the PR companies enough, who got involved and raised the awareness and wider impact of our work through this initiative. It made our week!”

The initiative was developed by five PR agencies, R&R Teamwork, Phipps Relations, Limm Communications, Dillon Morrall and Emma Wellings PR and was hosted by the London Wine Fair.