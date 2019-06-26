Benevolent appoints former LWF head Ross Carter as its new CEO

By Lisa Riley

The Benevolent has appointed former head of London Wine Fair (LWF) Ross Carter as its new CEO.

Carter, who replaces current CEO Chris Porter, has since leaving his position as CEO of LWF in 2017 headed up the foodservice and hospitality division of exhibition organiser, Fresh Montgomery, where he has led the strategic repositioning of the UK’s longest standing hospitality trade event Hotelympia, now HRC.

Michael Saunders, chairman of The Benevolent, said: “The Board of Trustees and I are delighted to welcome Ross to the role of CEO of The Benevolent and he has our full support as we look to evolve the good work that The Benevolent has continued to do since 1886.”

Carter, who was head of LWF from 2013, takes up his position on 15th July 2019.

Being offered the role of CEO of The Benevolent was “a privilege and a great honour”, said Carter,

“I am delighted to have been given this opportunity by the Board of Trustees. I am also grateful for the trust they are placing in me to evolve what is an industry institution and I am eager to bring great energy and enthusiasm to deliver on a mandate to develop the charity.”

During his time at the LWF, Carter successfully moved the national wine trade event back to Olympia, increasing the participation of UK agencies and distributors threefold in the process.

Carter also introduced the now well-established Esoterica and Wines Unearthed brands to LWF, expanding the range of businesses and producers taking part in the event to much acclaim. I

n 2016 Carter was the recipient of the Julian Brind Memorial Award for outstanding achievement in the wine industry in recognition for the transformative role he played at the LWF.