The week that was

By Jo Gilbert

In case you missed some of the headlines this week on harpers.co.uk, here’s a review of the top online news, analysis, opinions and features.



Top news stories: Botanicals, flavoured fusion drinks and low and no are all the rage at the moment; and this week was no exception, with Broadland and high street chain Holland & Barrett all getting a slice of the action.

The botanical thread continued to sales of Boë Gin. The independent Scottish producer reported rising sales, suggesting – in line with figures reported on today from the IWSR – that the gin renaissance still hasn’t run out of steam.

We also reported on the first wines from The Symington family’s newest project at Quinta da Fonte Souto in southern Portugal.

And we dipped into what has been an excellent year for Austrian wine.

In 2018, exports from the country climbed to an all-time high in terms of value, with the trend expected to continue at similarly fast rate over the next few years.





Spotlight on China: As Harpers editor Andrew Catchpole noted in his report from the World Bulk Wine Exhibition’s (WBWE) first ever Chinese fair, the event cements the country’s status as one of the world’s major importers of bulk wine.

Read Andrew’s report below on China’s now thriving bulk wine scene, which imported 176 million litres in 2018, up from 31 million litres in 2000.

Our Chinese-focus continues with a look at the Chinese on-trade, which is also a major destination for wine, particularly from France and Italy.





Analysis and Insights: Checkout-free convenience stores could benefit some indie merchants, wrote Andrew Catchpole in his take on the automation being adopted by major stores.

And James Lawrence took stock of the viticultural revolution happening in Bordeaux, as winemakers in the region aim to get to grips with an increasingly mercurial climate.







People and Opinion: We caught up with the Berkmann team to talk values, vision and evolution in the trade in this week’s people-focused report.

And regular columnist Jerry Lockspeiser delved into the concept of perception in relation to wine.









