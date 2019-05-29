Tanners appoints associate trade sales director

By Lisa Riley

Tanners Wines has appointed Julian MacDonald as associate trade sales director.

MacDonald, who joins Tanners following a 16 year stint with Bibendum, will work alongside trade sales director Adrian Patterson, with his key responsibility winning new accounts throughout the UK.

Tanners said it had brought MacDonald in to drive growth in the company’s trade channel, “principally in the wine category”.

“Julian brings a wealth of experience to the role and I look forward to his valuable input developing operational and sales strategies to further strengthen the selling effort,” said Patterson.

The board at Tanners anticipated that the new appointment would build on the “continued steady growth that the company has achieved to date”, he added.

“Julian will be focusing on winning new accounts throughout the UK. We offer a compelling proposition of award-winning products, great service and expert support, and I’m looking forward to bringing that proposition to new clients.”

Based in Shropshire, Tanners Wines is family-owned and run.