Is Burnham on side for hospitality?

Andy Burnham has been deliberately difficult to pin down in recent weeks. Since Keir Starmer resigned a little over a month ago (22 June), Burnham has managed to minimise media scrutiny – appearing in precious few interviews and refusing to answer questions after public appearances.
Access to this article is restricted.
You need to have a valid subscription to access this content. If you already have a subscription please log in.
Subscribe
Subscribe today for unrestricted access to ALL content and receive all email newsletters.
Already a subscriber?
Please log in using the link at the top of the page to see this article and all subscriber-only content.