Buyer’s Spotlight: Patient Picpoul

By Jason Millar

While some trade commentators like to write about the death of appellations and the inability of European wine laws to challenge the agility of New World brands, I have just three words: Picpoul de Pinet. A runaway success in export markets, Picpoul de Pinet has become a household name in the UK, rising up the ranks to full AOC status in 2013. Still a staple of pub wine lists and ubiquitous in seafood restaurants, Picpoul successfully poached Muscadet’s customers in the 21st century.