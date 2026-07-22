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Champagne Ayala unveils new GM

By James Lawrence
Published:  22 July, 2026

Cédric Roblet has been appointed general manager at Champagne Ayala, with effect from 14 September 2026.

He succeeds to the role after more than a decade with the Bollinger group. According to Bollinger, Roblet joined the business in 2009 in a management control role before moving to Ayala as chief financial officer in 2016, later taking on additional responsibilities as company secretary.

“Cédric's deep understanding of Champagne AYALA, combined with his strong leadership, strategic vision and longstanding commitment to the House, make him ideally placed to lead Ayala through its next phase of development. We are delighted to appoint him as general manager and look forward to supporting his ambitions for the House in the years ahead,” said Gonzague Villeday, CEO of Groupe Bollinger.

“As chief finance officer, Cédric has played a key role in overseeing the House's financial operations, managing the French market, and developing relationships with its network of winegrower partners.”

The appointment comes as Ayala continues to expand internationally. The Champagne house, which exports to more than 70 countries, said it is investing in production facilities, with an extension to its winery and cellars due to be operational for the 2026 harvest.



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