Exton Park starts ‘next chapter’ by appointing new CEO and chairman

By Oliver Catchpole

Exton Park Vineyard has appointed Nick Morton to the role of CEO, while Hugh Sturges has been made chairman in what the estate called the beginning of its “next chapter”.

Morton succeeds Robin McMillan, who is retiring after four years guiding the Hampshire producer through a strategic transformation that aimed to reinforce its reputation for making world-class sparkling wine and lay the foundations for its next stage of growth.

After an extensive recruitment process, Morton was selected unanimously to lead the estate into that next phase of development. He will join the business in August ahead of McMillian’s retirement in October.

Commenting on his new role, he said: "It is an enormous privilege to join Exton Park as CEO. Robin and the team have created an exceptional platform from which to build – it’s a truly outstanding wine estate, with an inspiring wine-making philosophy. I look forward to succeeding Robin as steward for its next exciting chapter.”

Meanwhile, Sturges has informally been working closely with the business over the past two years, and now steps into the chairman role with over 20 years of leadership experience across the luxury wine, spirits and hospitality sectors.

This includes stints as CEO at both Jeroboams and Berry Bros. & Rudd, among other roles.

He said: “I am delighted to be joining the estate from July and look forward to working with Nick and the Executive Team to continue building a world-class English wine brand.”

Exton Park noted that both appointments reflect the trustees’ and the board’s “long-term commitment to building a sustainable premium wine business founded on exceptional quality, innovation and a distinctive sense of place”.

McMillan explained: “Leading Exton Park has been one of the real highlights of my career. Nick and Hugh represent an outstanding leadership partnership and when I hand over in full from October, I leave knowing the business is exceptionally well placed to fulfil its long-term ambitions.”

Exton Park Vineyard is a 24ha single vineyard estate situated in Hampshire’s South Downs. It was originally planted in 2003, with the winery completed in 2011. Exton produces premium English sparkling, which is served in fine-dining restaurants across the UK.











