Low and no consumption: The data

Recently there has been debate aplenty in the drinks trade press about the popularity of the low and no category and its market potential. Anecdotally, Harpers continues to meet plenty in the trade – from top somms to indie merchants – with a deep interest and investment in the category. To provide clarity on consumer sentiment, hard data is needed. Step in insights provider KAM and its Drinking Differently: Low + No 2026 report. Based on a nationally representative survey of 2,000 drinking-age adults, clues emerge regarding the trajectory of the category. We take a dive into the numbers and the landscape of low and no consumption.
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